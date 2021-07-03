Draft Day coming soon for Southridge star Colson Montgomery

HOLLAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tri-State has had many athletes star in the big leagues, such as Don Mattingly, Andy Benes, Brad Wilkerson and Scott Rolen. Stepping up to the plate now is Southridge graduate Colson Montgomery, who has a legitimate chance to make it to the majors himself.

[PREVIOUS: Colson Montgomery preparing for MLB Draft at first-ever draft combine]

Montgomery is projected as a first-round pick in the latest Major League Baseball mock drafts, ranging as high as the 10th overall pick to the New York Mets, which is quite the feat for a small town kid from Holland, Indiana.

It’s been a whirlwind for Montgomery over the past two weeks. After helping lead Southridge to a state championship last week, he boarded a flight one day later with his family to head to North Carolina - the site of the first-ever MLB Draft Combine.

“It was a great time, and especially being the first one, it was kind of more exciting I guess you could say,” Montgomery said. “They had a lot of certain times where you had to be and they had interviews, but they also gave you a lot of free time. Now, it’s just still - I really don’t believe what’s all happening right now. I mean I’m just kind of letting it all come to me, and I’m just kind of keeping a mindset of it’ll all work out how it’s supposed to. I’m just taking it day-by-day and just enjoying it, especially the time I have here left with everybody around. And when the day comes of July 11 to get picked, that’s when it will all finally start sinking in.”

The 2021 MLB Draft is slated for Sunday, July 11.

Montgomery and his family will be on site in Denver, Colorado, waiting to hear his name called.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.