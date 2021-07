DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A water main break is affecting several people in Daviess County.

Owensboro Central Dispatch says they received a call for a water main break in the 1200 block of Worthington Road at 5:40 Saturday morning. This is near Highway 56 on the west side of the city.

They say the water department responded to the break.

