Daviess Co. Judge-Executive will not seek 4th term, announces retirement

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says his current term will be his last one in office.

Mattingly revealed Friday that he will not seek to serve a fourth term, opting for retirement.

He says this decision has nothing to do with any issues he has with the city or the position.

Mattingly still has 18 months remaining on his third term.

