Affidavit: Over 3 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop lands an Evansville man in jail after police say they found over three pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

Officers were patrolling the area when they say they saw a vehicle traveling east on Covert Avenue with an expired license plate just before 3:30 Friday afternoon. That’s when they pulled the vehicle over on Lodge and Covert Avenue.

When approaching the vehicle, police say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Earnest Rodgers III, 26, to step out of the vehicle.

Rodgers seemed very nervous and began sweating profusely, according to court documents.

While searching the vehicle, police say they found multiple empty bags, several scales and more than 1,500 grams of marijuana, which totals over three pounds.

Rodgers had a previous drug offense conviction in South Carolina back in 2017, according to court documents.

Rodgers is charged with dealing marijuana and having registered expired plates.

