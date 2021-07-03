Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Affidavit: Over 3 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Evansville

Earnest Rodgers III, 26
Earnest Rodgers III, 26(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop lands an Evansville man in jail after police say they found over three pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

Officers were patrolling the area when they say they saw a vehicle traveling east on Covert Avenue with an expired license plate just before 3:30 Friday afternoon. That’s when they pulled the vehicle over on Lodge and Covert Avenue.

When approaching the vehicle, police say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Earnest Rodgers III, 26, to step out of the vehicle.

Rodgers seemed very nervous and began sweating profusely, according to court documents.

While searching the vehicle, police say they found multiple empty bags, several scales and more than 1,500 grams of marijuana, which totals over three pounds.

Rodgers had a previous drug offense conviction in South Carolina back in 2017, according to court documents.

Rodgers is charged with dealing marijuana and having registered expired plates.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville "porch pirate"
Victim: ‘Porch pirate’ returns package
Ryan Schmitt
Corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct
Officials warn of dangers at Rainbow Lake after third death in less than a year.
Officials warn of dangers at Rainbow Lake after third death in less than a year
More songbirds are coming down with a mysterious illness in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
Indiana DNR: Mysterious bird illness now detected in Illinois, Kentucky
Gov. Beshear announces ‘Shot at a Million’ winners, 2 more drawings remain

Latest News

Police: Motorcycle driver in critical condition after crash in Henderson Co.
Daviess Co. Judge-Executive will not seek 4th term, announces retirement
Daviess Co. Judge-Executive will not seek 4th term, announces retirement
Travel spikes for Fourth of July weekend
Travel spikes for Fourth of July weekend
Noco Park hosting soft launch this weekend in downtown Evansville
Noco Park hosting soft launch this weekend in downtown Evansville