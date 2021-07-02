Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

YWCA Evansville launches Playground Project initiative

Mattingly Charity partners with the project
YWCA Evansville launches Playground Project initiative.
YWCA Evansville launches Playground Project initiative.(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of maintenance, the YWCA has decided to replace their playground with something the community can be proud of.

“It is time for the YWCA to get a new playground so we can provide the kids that are served here with a magical, fun play space where they can thrive,” YWCA Evansville CEO Erika Taylor said.

One goal of the Playground Project initiative is to provide a safe, clean space where kids can just be kids.

“We feel confident that the Evansville community can wrap its arms around a project like this that supports children who are facing crisis, uncertainty or homelessness,” Taylor said.

Evansville baseball legend, Don Mattingly, announced Thursday that Mattingly Charities will match up to $25,000 in donations made to YWCA’s playground replacement project, which will double the impact of community donations.

YWCA’s proposed playground will cost approximately $125,000.

“If you build it, they will come,” Taylor said. “Evansville, we can do this.”

Click here for more information on how to donate.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville "porch pirate"
Victim: ‘Porch pirate’ returns package
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake
Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake
Ryan Schmitt
Corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct
32-year-old Tyler Dearmond of Owensboro.
DCSO searching for Owensboro man with active warrant for arrest

Latest News

Independence Day celebrations planned across Tri-State
Independence Day celebrations planned across Tri-State
Officials warn of dangers at Rainbow Lake after third death in less than a year
Officials warn of dangers at Rainbow Lake after third death in less than a year
Deputy Chief David Crafton
New Sheriff starts Friday in Henderson
Officials warn of dangers at Rainbow Lake after third death in less than a year.
Officials warn of dangers at Rainbow Lake after third death in less than a year