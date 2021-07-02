YWCA Evansville launches Playground Project initiative
Mattingly Charity partners with the project
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After years of maintenance, the YWCA has decided to replace their playground with something the community can be proud of.
“It is time for the YWCA to get a new playground so we can provide the kids that are served here with a magical, fun play space where they can thrive,” YWCA Evansville CEO Erika Taylor said.
One goal of the Playground Project initiative is to provide a safe, clean space where kids can just be kids.
“We feel confident that the Evansville community can wrap its arms around a project like this that supports children who are facing crisis, uncertainty or homelessness,” Taylor said.
Evansville baseball legend, Don Mattingly, announced Thursday that Mattingly Charities will match up to $25,000 in donations made to YWCA’s playground replacement project, which will double the impact of community donations.
YWCA’s proposed playground will cost approximately $125,000.
“If you build it, they will come,” Taylor said. “Evansville, we can do this.”
Click here for more information on how to donate.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.