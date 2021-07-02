Vintage war planes coming to Evansville’s Wartime Museum
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vintage planes are coming to Evansville for a three day event.
The Commemorative Air Force is led by the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders.
Accompanying the big bomber will be two other vintage WWII aircraft.
You can see them Evansville’s Wartime Museum at 7503 Petersburg Road.
Officials say the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders is one of only four remaining that are actively flying today.
The weekend event is July 9 through July 11.
