Vintage war planes coming to Evansville’s Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vintage planes are coming to Evansville for a three day event.

[Previous: Evansville Wartime Museum releases 2021 schedule]

The Commemorative Air Force is led by the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders.

Accompanying the big bomber will be two other vintage WWII aircraft.

You can see them Evansville’s Wartime Museum at 7503 Petersburg Road.

Officials say the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders is one of only four remaining that are actively flying today.

Click here for information on flight and tours.

The weekend event is July 9 through July 11.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.