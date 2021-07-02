USI’s Stephens; Goodin, earn Academic All-District Honors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana senior infielder Kobe Stephens (Dale, Indiana) was named Academic All-District IV by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The award is the first for Stephens.

To be eligible for the CoSIDA Academic All-District, the student athlete must be a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletic credentials and at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average (4.0 scale). They must have reached a sophomore athletic and academic standing at the institution and must have completed at least one full academic year at the institution.

Stephens, a sport management major and earned Academic All-GLVC honors, batted a career-best .358 in 42 games and 39 starts at shortstop and second base. He also posted a career-high 36 runs scored, 27 RBIs, and seven doubles.

The senior also recorded a career-high four hits against Lindenwood University and Quincy University, while driving in a career-best four RBIs at McKendree University. He had a team-best .500 batting average and five RBIs in the GLVC Tournament.

Stephens finished his career as a .283 hitter with 69 runs scored, and 56 RBIs in two seasons.

--GOODIN ALSO EARNS ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT HONORS--

University of Southern Indiana Softball sophomore Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) has been named Academic All-District IV by the College Sports Information Directors of America as a designated player following a vote by the Division II SIDs in the Midwest Region.

Goodin, a health services major with a pre-health administration concentration at USI, has compiled a 3.605 grade point average during her first two years at USI.

On the field, she played through injury to hit .333 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 RBI. She tied for 10th in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in doubles and was 19th in the league in slugging percentage (.553).

In the circle, Goodin appeared in 21 games, making 17 starts, and posted an 8-8 record with a 2.58 ERA, .228 opponent batting average and team-high 83 strikeouts in 108.1 innings of work. She finished eighth in the GLVC in opponent batting average and tied for 14th in the league in ERA.

Goodin is a graduate of Evansville’s Mater Dei High School and is a two-time Academic All-GLVC honoree. She advances to the national ballot for Academic All-America consideration.

