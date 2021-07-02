Sunny and warm weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain is out of the picture for a few days. The holiday weekend will be sunny and warm with highs around 82 on Saturday and 87 on Sunday. It will become more humid on Sunday. 90s return on Monday along with steamy conditions. Rain chances start to pick up on Wednesday and will continue through Friday. Highs will ease back into the middle 80s toward the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.