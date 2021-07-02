Sunny and cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s. This is the first time we have dipped below 70° in more than a week!

Today will be mostly sunny, but there will be some scattered clouds throughout the day. I cannot completely rule out the possibility of a stray shower, mainly east of I-69, but I really think we will stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s this afternoon thanks to a cool breeze coming from the north at around 5 to 10 mph.

Our temperatures will drop back out of the 80s, through the 70s and into the 60s this evening under mostly clear skies. Great weather for Friday After 5 in Owensboro, 4th Fest in Madisonville and any other events going on tonight.

As that flow of cool air from the north continues, our temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s by Saturday morning. We will then climb into the low 80s that afternoon under clear blue skies.

Saturday night will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the lower 60s. Perfect weather for the Henderson fireworks show!

By Independence Day, our wind will shift, and warmer air will start flowing up from the southwest. As a result, our temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90° Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We will fall back into the upper 70s to low 80s by the time most of the firework shows are getting started Sunday night.

As that flow of warm air from the south continues, high temperatures will return to the 90s for the first half of next week. A few clouds and a stray shower may be possible Monday and Tuesday, but we will most likely stay dry until Wednesday.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of that rain will also carry over into Thursday, dropping our temperatures a few degrees into the mid to upper 80s.

