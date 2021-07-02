Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Spanking children could do more harm than good, reports say

Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.
Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.(Nadezhda1906 | Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A study recently published by The Lancet is reporting that spanking children could do more harm than good.

While physical punishment has been around for decades, it is increasingly viewed as having a negative impact.

Researchers compiled data from 69 various studies to inform practitioners and policy makers about the potential impacts of spanking.

The Lancet summarized these findings and identified several key themes, including evidence that shows “physical punishment is not associated with positive outcomes over time.”

Instead, the report suggests that spanking predicts increases in child behavior issues over time, adding there is evidence of a dose-response relationship.

Spanking also increases the risk of involvement with child protective services, according to the summary.

“The consistency of these findings indicates that physical punishment is harmful to children and that policy remedies are warranted,” the report concluded.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville "porch pirate"
Victim: ‘Porch pirate’ returns package
Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake
Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake
Ryan Schmitt
Corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct
32-year-old Tyler Dearmond of Owensboro.
DCSO searching for Owensboro man with active warrant for arrest

Latest News

With many public fireworks shows canceled last year, more Americans chose to shoot off their...
Fireworks injuries, deaths spikes in 2020
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 1 new COVID death in Vanderburgh Co.
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
2 more found dead at Fla. condo collapse; death toll 20
President Joe Biden spoke following the monthly jobs report Friday, calling it "historic...
Biden on jobs report: Historic progress
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean