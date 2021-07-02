Rittenhouse trial: Prosecutors seek evidence of his past violence

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Wisconsin want a judge to allow evidence at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial that shows he had a previous violent encounter in Kenosha before he fatally shot two men and injured another during a police brutality protest last year.

The state’s motion filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court also seeks to show Rittenhouse was associated with the Proud Boys, a violent white power extremist group.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse is charged with killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25 during protests in Kenosha over the police shooting two days earlier of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed by gunfire from a white officer during a domestic disturbance.

