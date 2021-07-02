Owensboro nursing residents take first trip to the salon since pre-pandemic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One of the things many people had to give up during the COVID-19 pandemic was going to the salon.

This changed Thursday for some Owensboro nursing home residents.

Stylists at Creative Image Salon in Owensboro blocked off their morning for ten residents that wanted their hair done, completely free of charge.

Stylists like Michelle Borman say it’s the least they can do for their elders.

“Residents in the nursing homes, I mean they’re what got our community started,” Borman said. “These people were unable to be with their loved ones at a very difficult time.”

Residents have lacked human interaction during the pandemic, which is something Borman hopes to give back to them.

“Touch is very, very, very, very important, and they’ve lacked that from their family and their friends, so this is something we’re able to give back to them,” Borman said. “It just makes our hearts grow bigger.”

The residents all took turns admiring their new haircuts.

“To see their smiles and their eyes light up is everything, but another thing is to hear their stories,” Borman said.

One resident, Mary Alice Grant, is a breast cancer survivor.

“I feel good,” Grant said, smiling after her haircut.

Peggy Livers was a hairstylist herself in the 1960s.

“It’s wonderful,” Livers said. “And I like the way it looks.”

“That’s what they’ve been wanting to do for a long time and you just can’t wait to feel that... happy, happy, just one word... happy,” Borman said.

Green River Intra-county Transit System (GRITS) buses took the residents to and from their appointments, also free of charge.

