Officials warn of dangers at Rainbow Lake after third death in less than a year.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are warning the community about dangers at Rainbow Lake Park.

This comes after the third death at the lake within a year.

”Well, the day it actually happened was August 26, 2020,” Timothy Rager, who lost his wife to cliff jumping said. “Nobody was supposed to die. It was a swimming trip, that’s all it was.”

It’s been 11 months without his wife, Joanne.

Timothy remembering the tragic day as officials reported that yet another life was lost at Rainbow Lake this week.

”When we went out there everything was great,” Rager said. “Everybody was in good spirits. Sober. No alcohol involved or anything.”

Along with Barb Cooper, Joanne’s best friend.

”If you’re going to go jumping, swimming - be safe, wear a life jacket, take someone else with you,” Cooper said. “You don’t want to lose your best friend, or a loved one, or even yourself.”

Officials are now stressing the dangers at the lake, which include swimming and cliff jumping.

”We just want people to understand this is very, very dangerous,” Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone said. “It’s a great place to come and we are not telling people not to come here. We want people to come here to Perry County, to Rainbow Lake, but we want people to understand how dangerous it can be.”

So how dangerous can it be?

”There’s several hazards that could be in these waters, for instance, I’ve dove this a couple of times and there’s big boulders, trees, trash, just lots of hang-ups - people can get caught on when swimming or diving off of these cliffs here,” Indiana Conservation Officer Zac Howerton said. “Just right off the edge of this cliff, the water is only 15 feet deep. Just to kind of compare that to something, an Olympic swimming pool is only 12 feet, and a lot of people have trouble going down and touching the bottom of that pool. So if you take that three feet further, you just add more strain to the body.”

So if people find themselves at Rainbow Lake or any body of water, officials have a few tips to remember.

”They need to wear life preservers and be prepared for anything here,” Sheriff Malone said. “And we want people to understand the unknown is sometimes in these waters below us that we don’t even know about.”

As for Timothy, a plea to the community.

”That day there wasn’t anything seriously wrong or out of place,” Rager said. “She jumped one time and it was over. I would tell everybody that it’s not a safe place to be.”

Sheriff Malone said he’s working with the Department of Natural Resources to make some kind of law or an ordinance that would make cliff jumping illegal at Rainbow Lake.

