Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Fla. city orders evacuation of condo building deemed unsafe

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.

The city said in a news release Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers structurally and electrically unsafe.

The North Miami Beach Police Department was helping with the evacuation of residents of the Crestview, which was built in 1972.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County had suggested an audit of buildings 40 and older to make sure they are in compliance with the local recertification process after the condo building collapse last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville "porch pirate"
Victim: ‘Porch pirate’ returns package
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake
Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake
Ryan Schmitt
Corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct
32-year-old Tyler Dearmond of Owensboro.
DCSO searching for Owensboro man with active warrant for arrest

Latest News

A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according...
Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says
If you make any cold dishes with precooked chicken this holiday weekend, the Centers for...
CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to chicken
YWCA Evansville launches Playground Project initiative.
YWCA Evansville launches Playground Project initiative
Independence Day celebrations planned across Tri-State
Independence Day celebrations planned across Tri-State
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 128 after audit