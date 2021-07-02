Birthday Club
New Sheriff starts Friday in Henderson

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, there’s a new sheriff in town.

Deputy Chief David Crafton will be sworn in Friday afternoon.

[Previous: Deputy Chief David Crafton to become next Henderson Sheriff]

Last week, the fiscal court voted unanimously to appoint him.

Former Sheriff Ed Brady retired after 52 years in law enforcement.

Crafton will finish out Brady’s term until the end of 2022.

To remain sheriff beyond that, Crafton will have be elected.

