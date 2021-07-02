Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

KSP: Truck pulling trailer completely engulfed in flames on Audubon Parkway

Delays are expected on the westbound lane of Audubon Parkway after state troopers say a truck...
Delays are expected on the westbound lane of Audubon Parkway after state troopers say a truck pulling a trailer caught fire Friday afternoon.(Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Delays are expected on the westbound lane of Audubon Parkway after state troopers say a truck pulling a trailer caught fire Friday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, this happened just off the U.S. Highway 60 bypass in Daviess County.

State troopers urge drivers to take US 60 as an alternate route.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville "porch pirate"
Victim: ‘Porch pirate’ returns package
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake
Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake
Ryan Schmitt
Corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct
32-year-old Tyler Dearmond of Owensboro.
DCSO searching for Owensboro man with active warrant for arrest

Latest News

Officials warn of dangers at Rainbow Lake after third death in less than a year.
Officials warn of dangers at Rainbow Lake after third death in less than a year
Deaconess officials work to confirm whether COVID-19 Delta variant is in Tri-State
Deaconess works to confirm whether COVID-19 Delta variant is in Tri-State
More songbirds are coming down with a mysterious illness in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
Indiana DNR: Mysterious bird illness now detected in Illinois, Kentucky
Evansville "porch pirate"
Victim: ‘Porch pirate’ returns package