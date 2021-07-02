KSP: Truck pulling trailer completely engulfed in flames on Audubon Parkway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Delays are expected on the westbound lane of Audubon Parkway after state troopers say a truck pulling a trailer caught fire Friday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, this happened just off the U.S. Highway 60 bypass in Daviess County.

State troopers urge drivers to take US 60 as an alternate route.

We will update this story once more information is available.

🚨Daviess Co🚨



Traffic Alert: Audubon Parkway westbound lane just off 60 By-pass

Truck pulling trailer completely engulfed.

Expect delays. Please take US 60. pic.twitter.com/pfo1vYzZTZ — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) July 2, 2021

