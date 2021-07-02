Birthday Club
Investigation underway after ATM damaged

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an ATM in Evansville Friday morning.

It’s at the Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union on Theater Drive.

Our cameras captured police on scene around 6 a.m.

ATM damaged in Evansville
ATM damaged in Evansville(WFIE)

We could see damage to the ATM, as if someone had tampered with it in an attempt to get money. A bottom panel was nearly removed.

We’ll be checking in with police to see if any surveillance will be released.

ATM damaged in Evansville
ATM damaged in Evansville(WFIE)

