Investigation underway after ATM damaged
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an ATM in Evansville Friday morning.
It’s at the Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union on Theater Drive.
Our cameras captured police on scene around 6 a.m.
We could see damage to the ATM, as if someone had tampered with it in an attempt to get money. A bottom panel was nearly removed.
We’ll be checking in with police to see if any surveillance will be released.
