Indiana DNR: Mysterious bird illness now detected in Illinois, Kentucky

More songbirds are coming down with a mysterious illness in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Indiana DNR officials say they have been investigating the mysterious illness since the first reports in May.

As previously reported, it’s not the Avian Flu or the West Nile Virus killing the birds. Officials said Friday they just don’t know what it is at this point.

[PREVIOUS: 40 Hoosier counties are reporting sick, dying birds]

DNR officials said the virus has also been confirmed in Vanderburgh County.

Officials said they have sent samples off to the lab, and they are waiting on results.

In the meantime, officials are asking the public to take down their bird feeders and stop spreading feed.

DNR officials also said to wash feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution. They say once rinsed and dried, store the feeders and baths inside until further notice.

“The whole reason for this is because we want birds to be able to socially distance naturally, when there are feeders, they are immediately attracted to them,” Allisyn Gillet, a DNR ornithologist said. “They don’t have that know-how of that’s not okay for them when there is a disease going around. So, we need to better impose that on them so they can naturally socially distance and feed on other things than other the bird feed.”

Officials also recommend removing hummingbird feeders in addition to other bird feeders too.

This is a story we will continue to follow.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

