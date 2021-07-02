Independence Day celebrations planned across Tri-State

(WFIE) - Rocker Bret Michaels will bring some musical fireworks to Madisonville City Park Friday night.

He’ll be kicking off his latest tour with a stop at 4th fest. He’s goes on at 8 p.m.

He’s one of several artists taking the stage for the weekend long event.

En Vogue will perform Saturday and then on Sunday, Christian music artist Zach Williams will bring the crowds along with The Voice’s season 9 winner, Jordan Smith.

You can catch a firework show every night following the concerts.

Henderson County celebrates the 4th with fireworks Saturday night.

Food trucks will be available at Audubon Mill Park, and the Old Dam Community Band will play at 6:30 p.m.

Henderson city fireworks start at 9:15 Saturday night.

Corydon plans to have its own celebration, too. You can buy Lemon Shake Ups and snow cones as you watch the fireworks.

Corydon’s celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Sunday with fireworks going up at 8:30 p.m.

Owensboro’s “All-American Fourth of July” kicks off at 5 p.m. on Sunday, with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Last year, there were several different locations due to COVID. This year, they’re bringing the tradition back to the riverfront, but they’re also keeping three other locations throughout the city.

You’ll be able to see the fireworks over the Ohio River in Evansville again this weekend too.

Cherry Street to Court Street will be shut down until July 5 for the crowd heading down to see the show.

Evansville Police say kids under the age of 18 need to be supervised.

They also say don’t bring fireworks. They are not allowed to be shot off anywhere, unless it’s from your private property.

Officials say no skateboarding, bikes, or scooters at Dress Plaza.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. Sunday. Food trucks will be set up on Riverside Drive and other activities.

At 7:30., The Phantom Regiment, a drum and bugle corp, will be playing everything patriotic.

Those fireworks on the Ohio will be sent up about 9:15 p.m.

Police sent out a warning about the traffic afterwards. Be careful when trying to leave downtown.

