Ind. reports 1 new COVID death in Vanderburgh Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 302 new coronavirus cases and eight more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 754,724 confirmed cases and 13,439 deaths.

The maps shows one of the new deaths is in Vanderburgh County.

The map shows nine new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Posey County, one new case in Dubois and Warrick counties, and zero new cases in Perry, Spencer, and Pike counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,671 cases, 402 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,228 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,888 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,756 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,479 cases, 95 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,385 cases, 34 deaths

