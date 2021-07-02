Birthday Club
Ind. FEMA team joins condo collapse efforts

By Chellsie Parker
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s Task Force Number 1 arrived in Florida Thursday to help aid in that search and recovery effort after the condo collapse in Surfside.

Even though the operation paused temporarily it is back on in full force.

Chellsie Parker spoke with a retired FEMA crew member from Evansville.

Cliff Weaver was on the team that is in Florida right now.

He has a wide range of experience, including responding to the Hurricane Sandy disaster. He’s also a Hazmat specialist.

Weaver says every move a first responder is making on the rubble in Florida is very calculated. That is why he says the process is a slow one.

”Each floor has to be evaluated, the size of the concrete, how much it weighs, and then, and then they have the structural engineers that have to estimate if they can lift it. If they can, they have to make sure the crane can move in, rig it up and then pull it from the top of the pile. If they can’t lift it they have to make the pieces smaller so they can,” said Weaver.

Officials say 18 people have been confirmed dead as those rescue efforts continue.

