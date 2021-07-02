Birthday Club
Henderson Police investigating claim of woman held at gunpoint

police lights
police lights(KWQC)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a woman reported an armed man came into her home.

They say it happened Thursday in the 1500 block of S. Main Street.

Police say the woman reported a stranger, armed with a gun, looked through her home for things to steal and took cash from her.

She says he also made her leave with him to get alcohol and drugs.

So far, no one has been arrested.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 270-831-1295 or crime stoppers at 270-831-1111.

