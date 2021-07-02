Gov. Beshear to announce ‘Shot at a Million’ winners

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear will announce the winner of the first Shot at a Million sweepstakes drawing Friday.

He’ll also announce the first five winners of a full scholarship to the Kentucky public college, university, trade or technical school of their choice, including tuition, room and board and books.

Watch it live here at 11:30 a.m. Central.

Vaccinated adult Kentuckians who registered are all in the running for $1 million.

Vaccinated Kentuckians ages 12-17 who registered are all eligible for the scholarships.

There will be more drawings, for a total of three $1 million winners and 15 scholarships.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.