Friday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As crews continue the search for victims in the collapse of a Florida condo, an Indiana FEMA team has joined the effort, now more than a week after the tragedy in Surfside.

And, as the pandemic eases and life returns to normal, medical experts are in the Tri-state are worried about the Delta variant, which could be leading to a spike in COVID cases.

Plus, Henderson County is now in the hands of a new sheriff, following the retirement of Ed Brady.

And the rockets red glare is about to appear from coast to coast, and authorities are hoping it’s a safe Independence Day.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.