Former youth minister arrested for rape now facing federal charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville youth minister is now facing federal child sex charges.

[READ MORE: Evansville youth minister arrested on rape charges in Tennessee]

Joshua Henley is facing statutory rape and sexual battery charges in Tennessee.

In addition, he faces federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child sexual exploitation material and enticement and solicitation of a minor.

Henley was fired from Washington Avenue Church of Christ after those charges were filed.

He was taken into federal custody this week.

Henley’s next federal court date is set for July 9.

