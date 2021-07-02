Birthday Club
Evansville animal shelter recovering after flood damage

By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community is getting back to normal after Wednesday’s flooding, and this is also the case for some four-legged neighbors over at the local animal shelter.

Wednesday’s heavy rain caused problems for more than just the people of Evansville.

[PREVIOUS: Heavy rain flooding streets in Evansville]

The dogs who live with It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue dealt with similar issues after water seeped into the main kennel during the storm. Employees had to close up shop and think fast to get floodwaters away from the building.

This kennel is where the shelter keeps most of its dogs, so people had to move animals within the facility to keep them dry.

“Putting them in some interesting places temporarily,” Office Manager Jessa McCauley said.

Video taken by a volunteer shows people digging a trench to stop the water from flowing toward the shelter. Water also got into one of the storage areas, ruining some supplies.

“We did lose a little bit of some cleaning products, some paper towels that we had stored directly on the floor,” McCauley said. “So we would love donations and any paper towels if anybody wants to send those our way.”

The shelter is running an adoption special through Friday.

Even though Wednesday’s flooding kept people from seeing the animals, the shelter is back to normal hours now.

“Hopefully we can keep that water away so people can come in and see those animals,” McCauley said.

