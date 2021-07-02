Dubois County leaders aiming to draw more workers to community

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County leaders are hopeful a designation will help them attract and retain more employees in the community.

With the 21st Century Talent Regions designation, county officials are hoping to educate more workers for high-demand jobs, provide housing for new employees, increase the number of high school graduates and upgrade their broadband infrastructure.

“Bring in tourists here and then deciding that they want to stay is really the main reason we want to do this,” Becky Hickman, executive director of the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce said. “That is just to keep our area growing.”

Leaders are hoping to have all these plans up and running by 2026.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.