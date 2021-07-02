Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

DCSO searching for Owensboro man with active warrant for arrest

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect.

Deputies say 32-year-old Tyler Dearmond of Owensboro has an active warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Dearmond’s location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake
Authorities release identity of man found in Rainbow Lake
Erick Schmitt
Motomart murder trigger man arrested for battery in Gibson Co.

Latest News

Owensboro nursing residents take first trip to the salon since pre-pandemic.
Owensboro nursing residents take first trip to the salon since pre-pandemic
1/12 Dr. Porter interview
Deaconess President provides coronavirus and vaccine updates
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help for information on 2013 cold case
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help for information on 2013 cold case
Public meeting being held in response to town council accusations in Darmstadt
Public meeting being held in response to town council accusations in Darmstadt