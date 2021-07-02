DCSO searching for Owensboro man with active warrant for arrest

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect.

Deputies say 32-year-old Tyler Dearmond of Owensboro has an active warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Dearmond’s location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

