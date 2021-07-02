Daviess County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help for information on 2013 cold case

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is refreshing its search in an 8-year-old cold case.

Lacy Brinton died in a car accident on the Natcher Parkway after a soybean meal spill in February 2013.

Since the crash, the driver of the soybean truck hasn’t been found.

Deputies believe someone still has information that could lead to the identification of the driver.

Law Enforcement is asking anyone with information to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

As a reminder, people can remain anonymous.

