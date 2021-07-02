Daviess Co. firefighter becomes US citizen

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Last week, Daviess County firefighter Pavel Zboril officially became a U.S. citizen after years of hard work.

He first came to the United States when he was 17 years old.

Zboril was in the Tri-State visiting from his birth country of the Czech Republic, as part of Owensboro’s sister city program.

“My goal when I came here was to one day become a US citizen,” he said.

At camp that year, he met his future wife, Katherine.

”That’s when I had become enamored and fell in love with my now-husband,” she said.

Pavel went back to the Czech Republic, but they stayed in touch and reconnected a decade later.

“We decided we match each other and we want to live together and have a family together,” he said.

In 2016, Pavel moved to Daviess County, married his wife and carried on his family’s tradition of firefighting.

“Firefighting to me is not a job,” he explained. “It is a way of life.”

Pavel said it’s hard work, and all the while, he’s been raising his daughters and pursuing that original dream - becoming a U.S. citizen.

“I watched for eight months,” Katherine said. “He studied for his exam, day in and day out. Nothing was handed to him.”

Last week, four years of hard work came together at a ceremony in Louisville.

Thursday night, the Daviess County Fiscal Court honored him for the achievement.

For over a decade, he’s made a family at home, at work, in his home county, and now, in his new country.

“It’s like a dream come true, almost like a storybook ending for us,” Katherine said.

Pavel said they plan to go camping for the Fourth of July and he can’t wait to finally vote.

