Corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Dubois County Corrections Officer is on administrative leave after allegations he had a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Deputies say Officer Ryan Schmitt is charged with felony sexual misconduct of a detainee.

They say it happened in March.

Deputies say the inmate is no longer in the Dubois County Jail, but is being held in another jail on unrelated charges.

Counseling services are available to anyone who may be affected.

