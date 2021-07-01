Woman accused of causing rejected ballot requests sentenced to probation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman who pled guilty to causing hundreds of rejected ballot requests in Vanderburgh County is now on probation.

[PREVIOUS: More than 300 absentee applications rejected in Vanderburgh Co.]

Janet Reed was accused of mailing out around 300 “ballot requests” to voters with the Democratic Party box already checked off. She pleaded guilty last month.

On Thursday, Reed was sentenced to 18 months suspended to probation and ordered to pay restitution of $2,740.

Officials say if she successfully completes probation, the court will consider reducing the charge from a Level 6 felony to a misdemeanor.

