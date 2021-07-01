Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

VERNON LOW INTERNET CONNECTION

Bad internet service
Bad internet service(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tari Lancaster, a Vernon resident, says she’s constantly having internet problems with her service provider. She lives in Vernon and has been with Suddenlink for more than a year. She’s says her bill is high and the quality of service is extremely poor.

“It’s down more than it is up. But it’s unavailable a majority of the time down more of the time because it’s down,” said Lancaster

She told me getting good internet service in some areas can be a challenge and the mayor of Vernon agrees with her.

“Quality internet and affordable internet is needed just as much in the rural America as it is in the big cities and the urban areas,” said Pam Gosline, Mayor of Vernon.

Lancaster says she goes weeks without internet service and has made several complaints to the company. She says, someone comes out, thinks they’ve fixed the issue and the problem continues. She says it’s a cycle of bad service. She’s paid almost $50 a month in internet service since having Suddenlink.

“Internet is quite expensive now. And I know I have a service that sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” said Gosline.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyerra Willem
Driver arrested after short police chase
Michael Mason
Affidavit: Child molesting victim threatened with beating to keep quiet
I-165 crash in Daviess Co.
Authorities: 3 taken to hospital after crash on I-165 in Daviess Co.
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Lloyd and Burkhardt crash
EPD: Driver takes off after Lloyd Expressway crash

Latest News

Feed Evansville wraps on last food box giveaway at Hartke Pool
Owensboro woman in Washington D.C. rallying for bill impacting nursing home residents
Owensboro woman in Washington D.C. rallying for bill impacting nursing home residents
Tri-State communities remind residents of fireworks guidelines ahead of Independence Day
Tri-State communities remind residents of fireworks guidelines ahead of Independence Day
Owensboro woman in Washington D.C. rallying for bill impacting nursing home residents
Owensboro woman in Washington D.C. rallying for bill impacting nursing home residents