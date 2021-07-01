UE Women’s Basketball Sets date for Annual Education Day Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s basketball program has announced the date and opponent for its annual Education Day game, slated for 11 AM on Wednesday, November 17 at the Ford Center against Eastern Kentucky.

Kindergarten through sixth grade students, teachers, and chaperones are invited to come cheer on the Aces with the first 5,000 registrants guaranteed to receive lower level seating for just $2. Parents wishing to attend the game with their child and receive the discounted $2 tickets will need to submit their ticket request in conjunction with each classes order. Tickets on game day will increase to $5, no exceptions.

More information on how to register your class and purchase tickets will be made available soon.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. on game day with educational programming starting at 10 a.m. and tip-off at 11 a.m. (the game will last approximately 2 hours). Transportation will not be provided, however, bus parking will be made available near the Ford Center.

Students, teachers, and chaperones will be permitted to bring a sack lunch to the game, while Ford Center concession stands will be open as well.

The Aces look to break the all-time women’s basketball single game attendance record at Evansville of 4,581, set in 2016, during an Education Day contest against Oakland City. Evansville is set for an exciting season in the first year under direction of head coach Robyn Scherr-Wells as the Aces return more than 80% of their scoring, including the top three scorers, while adding six newcomers that represent four different nations.

Please contact Amy Bonvillain at 812-488-2283 or ab872@evansville.edu for more information on Education Day.

