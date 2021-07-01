Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash in Gibson County overnight sent one person to the hospital. It took about 45 minutes to free the victim from their pick-up truck after it went into a ditch.

We’ve hit the month of July, but a local organization is already looking ahead to December. They’re asking for help to make Christmas special for kids this year.

Plus, payday has arrived for college athletes, who in some states can now be compensated while in action on the field.

And, we’re getting ready for a big weekend of fireworks, but authorities are reinforcing rules to keep the celebration as safe as possible.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Erick Schmitt
Motomart murder trigger man arrested for battery in Gibson Co.
WOW!
WOW! selling Evansville service area to Astound Broadband

Latest News

Owensboro sisters interview Donny Osmond on TODAY
Owensboro sisters set to interview Donny Osmond on TODAY
Otters hosting 16th Jacob’s Village game
Otters hosting 16th Jacob’s Village game
Rooster Booster meeting in person
First in-person Rooster Booster happening since March 2020
Christmas in July - Warrick Co. Casa planning ahead to help kids
Christmas in July - Warrick Co. CASA planning ahead to help kids
Driver stuck for 45 minutes after crash
Driver stuck for 45 minutes after crash