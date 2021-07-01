Thursday marks 1 year since Indiana’s hands-free driving law went into effect.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been one year since the hands-free law went into effect across the Hoosier State.

Before the hands-free law, only a texting law was in place, which Indiana State Police officials say was almost impossible to enforce.

Since the law has gone into effect, state troopers say more than 5,400 citations and 10,000 warnings have been issued by law enforcement. Although the law helps to educate the public, ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle says it will take some time before we see results.

”This law has only been in effect for a year,” Sgt. Ringle said. “It takes a long time to get the compliance rate to be well over 90%. The seat belt law, for example, it took us over 20 years to get us to that level. There is no doubt we will get better and better with this law. And because of that, there is no doubt in my mind that we will see fewer fatalities on the highways, but it’s going to take time.”

A new violation begins Thursday as the DMV will start adding points to driving records.

