Sunny and pleasant end of the week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain will move out on Thursday night. Most of the Tri-State picked up around a half inch of rain. Clearing skies will let temps fall into the mid 60s for Friday morning. Sunny and less humid Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies, low humidity and a high of 82. July Fourth will be sunny and warmer with a high of 87. Humidity starts to creep back in on Monday and all of next week as temps return to the lower 90s. Rain chances appear on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

