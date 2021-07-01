Rain likely Thursday, nice and sunny weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible throughout the day today. That rain will start to become more isolated this afternoon and evening before tapering off to our south overnight.

The cold front bringing us this rain will also change our wind direction, putting a stop to the flow of warm, muggy air from the south and bringing cooler air down from the north instead.

That will have a big impact on our temperatures. After nearly a week of highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, we will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

Those temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 60s overnight as our skies clear.

A few clouds and even a stray shower may pop up on the backside of this system tomorrow, mainly east of I-69, but Friday is looking mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the low 80s as that flow of cooler air from the north continues.

Saturday and Sunday will both be sunny and dry, but our wind direction will begin to shift again. Highs will still be in the low 80s on Saturday, but we will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Independence Day as our winds begin to take a southerly turn.

Temperatures will return to the low 90s for the first half of next week. With that warmer weather, we will also start to see a few more clouds, and some isolated showers cannot be ruled out Tuesday or Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.