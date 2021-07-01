Public meeting being held in response to town council accusations in Darmstadt

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - A public meeting is currently in progress over recent town council accusations in Darmstadt.

The expected turnout was big enough that the meeting was moved to Town Hall in order to accommodate the crowd.

The meeting comes just days after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office announced it will not actively pursue any misappropriation charges against town officials.

[PREVIOUS: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office not recommending charges in Darmstadt misappropriations case]

This decision now lies with the Prosecutor’s Office.

Tensions have been high between Darmstadt residents and council members for weeks.

We will have a closer look at what comes out of this meeting on 14 News at 10 p.m.

