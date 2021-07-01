Owensboro sisters set to interview Donny Osmond on TODAY

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two Owensboro sisters who are Donny Osmond mega fans are getting a very cool opportunity.

Denise Martin and Dianne Kirkpatrick will join Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of TODAY Thursday morning.

They’ll be there virtually to ask Donny Osmond a question while he’s on the show.

You can catch them at 10 a.m. Central Thursday morning

