Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro sisters set to interview Donny Osmond on TODAY

By Shaelie Clark
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two Owensboro sisters who are Donny Osmond mega fans are getting a very cool opportunity.

Denise Martin and Dianne Kirkpatrick will join Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of TODAY Thursday morning.

They’ll be there virtually to ask Donny Osmond a question while he’s on the show.

You can catch them at 10 a.m. Central Thursday morning

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Erick Schmitt
Motomart murder trigger man arrested for battery in Gibson Co.
WOW!
WOW! selling Evansville service area to Astound Broadband

Latest News

Otters hosting 16th Jacob’s Village game
Otters hosting 16th Jacob’s Village game
Rooster Booster meeting in person
First in-person Rooster Booster happening since March 2020
Christmas in July - Warrick Co. Casa planning ahead to help kids
Christmas in July - Warrick Co. CASA planning ahead to help kids
Driver stuck for 45 minutes after crash
Driver stuck for 45 minutes after crash