Otters hosting 16th Jacob’s Village game

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday night, the Evansville Otters will be hosting the 16th annual Jacob’s Village game.

It’s raised over $200,000 over the past 15 years for adults with disabilities.

First pitch is at 6:35 at Bosse Field. Be sure to stay for the postgame fireworks.

