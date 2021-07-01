Otters hosting 16th Jacob’s Village game
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday night, the Evansville Otters will be hosting the 16th annual Jacob’s Village game.
It’s raised over $200,000 over the past 15 years for adults with disabilities.
First pitch is at 6:35 at Bosse Field. Be sure to stay for the postgame fireworks.
