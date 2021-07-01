Birthday Club
New plans underway to increase early education opportunities in Owensboro area

The Public Life Foundation of Owensboro is working on ways to bring more childcare and early...
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Public Life Foundation of Owensboro is working on ways to bring more childcare and early education to the area.

The Public Life Foundation introduced a five-year plan that looks into where Owensboro and Daviess County may need more early education and childcare resources.

Executive Director Joe Berry says they are performing landscaping research to see what areas need more attention. The foundation has partnered with the Prichard Committee, a non-profit organization based out of Lexington.

Berry says the circumstances a student is born into play a part in their access to education, and this just isn’t fair.

“Data shows that children that are exposed to quality early childhood education before kindergarten have much more capacity to succeed later in life,” Berry said.

This is a five-year plan, but Berry says this research for the Owensboro area should be finished by August.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

