New Indiana law in effect makes religious gatherings essential during public emergencies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Indiana law currently in effect classifies churches as essential in public emergencies.

Senate Enrolled Act 263 now ensures the government can not restrict the right to worship in person during public emergencies.

The law went into effect Thursday.

Essential is exactly how Senior Pastor David Cullison at First Southern Baptist Church in Evansville views religious gatherings.

“You need to understand how people’s faith is ingrained in their hearts,” Cullison said.

The new rules don’t stop there.

The law also ensures that church services like food pantries, daycares or educational classes can’t be restricted more than essential services, either.

The new laws are going into effect following a year of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

As 14 New previously reported in Kentucky, coronavirus cases were found to be tied to a revival held by a church in Hopkins County early on in the pandemic.

Restrictions in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois are now gone, allowing churches to worship freely and without restrictions.

With this new Indiana law, Senior Pastor Cullison says it’s a move in the right direction.

“This at least lays out a path for churches to say if we take precautions, should we not be able to meet together?” Cullison said.

There are also several other laws that went into effect Thursday.

