Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

New Indiana law in effect makes religious gatherings essential during public emergencies

First Southern Baptist Church on July 1, 2021.
First Southern Baptist Church on July 1, 2021.(WFIE)
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Indiana law currently in effect classifies churches as essential in public emergencies.

Senate Enrolled Act 263 now ensures the government can not restrict the right to worship in person during public emergencies.

The law went into effect Thursday.

Essential is exactly how Senior Pastor David Cullison at First Southern Baptist Church in Evansville views religious gatherings.

“You need to understand how people’s faith is ingrained in their hearts,” Cullison said.

The new rules don’t stop there.

The law also ensures that church services like food pantries, daycares or educational classes can’t be restricted more than essential services, either.

The new laws are going into effect following a year of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

As 14 New previously reported in Kentucky, coronavirus cases were found to be tied to a revival held by a church in Hopkins County early on in the pandemic.

Restrictions in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois are now gone, allowing churches to worship freely and without restrictions.

With this new Indiana law, Senior Pastor Cullison says it’s a move in the right direction.

“This at least lays out a path for churches to say if we take precautions, should we not be able to meet together?” Cullison said.

There are also several other laws that went into effect Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Erick Schmitt
Motomart murder trigger man arrested for battery in Gibson Co.
WOW!
WOW! selling Evansville service area to Astound Broadband

Latest News

On Thursday, the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coaches met for the first time...
Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coaches discuss name and likeness policy
Janet Reed
Woman accused of causing rejected ballot requests sentenced to probation
Hadi Shriners announce 74-year-old Evansville woman as Half-Pot winner
Hadi Shriners announce 74-year-old Evansville woman as Half-Pot winner
Children can once again visit the Dubois County Museum starting Thursday.
Dubois County Museum officially reopens children area