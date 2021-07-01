Birthday Club
Muhlenberg Co. magistrates vote on special Sept. event

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There was a big turnout for Thursday’s meeting in the fiscal courtroom concerning an event at the Muhlenberg County Agricultural Center in September.

It would be a Patriots Day celebration.

The event has been a hot topic, with many for and many against the event.

We’re told it could include an appearance by right wing conservative Brad Barton.

“Right now, we have family at each other’s throat over this one event, and nobody knows exactly the whole event yet,” said Magistrate West.

A motion was first made to approve the event with 9,000 tickets being sold.

It was then announced that fire officials said they would be able to accommodate 12,000.

The motion was amended to retract the 9,000 number and base it on agreements with officials and a contract by the county attorney.

The motion passed four to one to hold the event.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

