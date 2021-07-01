Birthday Club
Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coaches discuss name and likeness policy

UE plans to follow NCAA guidelines
On Thursday, the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coaches met for the first time since the NCAA announced its interim name, image and likeness policy.(WFIE)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coaches met for the first time since the NCAA announced its interim name, image and likeness policy.

[PREVIOUS: Illinois adopts name, image and likeness policy for college athletes]

Each coach spoke with the media about their upcoming seasons and how they plan to adapt to the changes.

This week, the state of Illinois and Kentucky passed laws allowing college athletes in their respective states to earn money from endorsements, and as of now, Indiana has not created such legislation.

[Ky. Gov. Beshear: Student-athletes now allowed to profit from name, image and likeness]

University of Evansville officials say they plan to follow NCAA guidelines as they work to build the right approach.

As a veteran coach, UE’s Todd Lickliter says he’s lived through many changes, so he’s prepared to adapt.

”My hope is that it creates an environment and situation that is good for the student-athlete, which I believe it will be,” Lickliter said. “Then we’ll just have to figure out the structure of it as we go. When we have more information, I think we’ll build the right approach, and I do think there will be a lot of positives that will come out of it.”

UE officials said more information on how they plan to approach the new policy is still to be determined.

