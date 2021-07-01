Mike Blake to be inducted into the Indiana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After more than 50 years as a fixture at WFIE, Mike Blake was recently surprised with the news that he’ll be inducted into the Indiana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

He’ll officially be inducted during a luncheon in October.

In June, IBA officials came to the 14 News studios to surprise Mike and interview him about his legacy.

“I think it’s the most important medium on the face of the earth,” shared Mike. “I think the internet, social media, radio, print media, they’re all important. But TV is still - it affects everything we do and still does. The way we think, the way we act, the way to look, the way we form opinions or biases, and there is a tremendous pressure on getting it right.”

Some of Mike’s four kids and nine grandkids were there for the big day.

During his years with WFIE, Mike has served as the Midday host, Sports Director, and the local host for the Jerry Lewis Labor Day telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Last year, Mike was among the first 100 to be inducted into the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame. He was the only media representative elected.

In 2016, he was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.