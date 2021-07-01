Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden offering accommodations for visitors with sensory needs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Visitors may see some new signs at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden during their next visit.

The zoo will now alert visitors with sensory needs to areas that may be loud, crowded or have strong smells.

This initiative will also include staff training and sensory bags for visitors. These bags will include headphones to help with loud noises, fidget toys and a lanyard to help communicate their needs.

Click here to find out how to get access to these sensory bags.

Executive Director Eric Beck says this initiative will help promote inclusion.

”I think every family knows somebody that can be helped by this, and maybe had reluctance to come to the zoo beforehand cause of those things - sights, smells, loud noises, crowds,” Beck said. “And we are trying to make that more accommodating for those people.”

