Memorial duo, Castle basketball star recognized as SIAC Athletes of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the 2020-21 high school sports calendar in Indiana officially came to a close last week, the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced its award winners for athlete of the year on Wednesday.

On the girls’ side, Memorial High School two-sport phenom Ryleigh Anslinger was named the SIAC Athlete of the Year.

Anslinger starred in both soccer and baseball for the Tigers. She’s headed to play women’s soccer for Indiana in the fall.

“There’s a lot of good people out there, but I just want to thank my teammates and my coaches that I had here,” Anslinger said. “They’ve pushed me to be my best. It’s really exciting, and there were a lot of other good people on the list. I love wearing Memorial, and I love wearing the number 20 and I’m going to miss that.”

Meanwhile, Castle’s Isaiah Swope and Memorial’s Colton Pence received the conference’s top honor on the boys’ side.

Pence shined in both football and baseball, while Swope showcased his athletic talents on the basketball court.

“I’m extremely excited,” Pence said. “I’d like to thank my teammates and my coaches. Couldn’t have done it without them. I had a blast playing for Memorial. There’s a ton of athletes that have put in a ton of work over the last four years, and there’s a lot of athletes that could’ve won this award.”

“Being the co-athlete, with a lot of good talent around throughout the city - it feels good to be known as one of the top players,” Swope said. “Just shows a lot of hard work has been put in - day in and day out. Without my coaches, teammates and family behind me, none of this would’ve been possible.”

Pence says he plans to try to walk on to the IU football program. Swope has signed to play for the Southern Indiana men’s basketball team.

