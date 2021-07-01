Ind. reports 18 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 249 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 754,317 confirmed cases and 13,431 deaths.

The map shows 18 new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, and zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Spencer, and Pike counties.

Rapid testing is now available in Dubois and Spencer Counties.

It’s at Former Ruxer’s golf course building on Clay Street in Jasper. Click here to register for an appointment.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,662 cases, 401 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,227 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,887 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,753 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,476 cases, 95 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,385 cases, 34 deaths

