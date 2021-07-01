Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 18 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Rapid testing available in Jasper
Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 249 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 754,317 confirmed cases and 13,431 deaths.

The map shows 18 new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, and zero new cases in Dubois, Perry, Spencer, and Pike counties.

Rapid testing is now available in Dubois and Spencer Counties.

It’s at Former Ruxer’s golf course building on Clay Street in Jasper. Click here to register for an appointment.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in most areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,662 cases, 401 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,227 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,887 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,873 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,753 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,476 cases, 95 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,346 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,385 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Erick Schmitt
Motomart murder trigger man arrested for battery in Gibson Co.
WOW!
WOW! selling Evansville service area to Astound Broadband

Latest News

Evansville "porch pirate"
Camera catches another ‘porch pirate’ in Evansville
2 hurt in Greenville car crash
2 hurt in Greenville car crash
Man drowns in Perry Co.
Man drowns in Perry Co.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update