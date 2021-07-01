Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Illinois adopts name, image and likeness policy for college athletes

Policy goes into effect July 1
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Athlete Endorsement Rights Act, which allows student-athletes across the state to be compensated for their athletic achievements.

Evansville native Branson Combs, who’s now a wide receiver at Southern Illinois, said the policies are a step in the right direction.

“It’s a huge positive for just about everyone involved,” Combs said. “It’ll bring more attention than there already is to college athletes, so honestly it’s a good thing.”

The Illinois law gives collegiate athletes the right to make their own deals in areas like marketing.

Following Pritzker’s approval of the policy, governance bodies in all three NCAA divisions adopted their own uniform interim name, image and likeness policy on Wednesday for all incoming and current student-athletes throughout the country.

[READ MORE: NCAA clears way for athlete compensation as state laws loom]

NCAA rulings state that all athletes across all three divisions can be compensated, opening the policy to all athletic departments.

“As far as some of the bigger athletes out there, guys who have followings on social media, that’s a step in the right direction,” Combs said. “That’s an opportunity to make money as they should be able to. I think that’s how it should’ve been, I think it’s good that it’s been changed to that and I’m happy that it’s given all the athletes an opportunity to get that because they’ve worked to get where they are.”

Both policies will go into effect on July 1.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
Dispatch: Pedestrian hit in Evansville
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
Evansville teacher crowned Mrs. Indiana, highlighting ‘Above Your Circumstance’ platform
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Erick Schmitt
Motomart murder trigger man arrested for battery in Gibson Co.
WOW!
WOW! selling Evansville service area to Astound Broadband

Latest News

Memorial duo, Castle basketball star recognized as SIAC Athletes of the Year
Memorial duo, Castle basketball star recognized as SIAC Athletes of the Year
Memorial duo, Castle basketball star recognized as SIAC Athletes of the Year
Memorial duo, Castle basketball star recognized as SIAC Athletes of the Year
Illinois adopts name, image and likeness policy for college athletes
Illinois adopts name, image and likeness policy for college athletes
Athletics logo for Indiana University.
IU Athletics unveils name, image and likeness policy